15 people, including 8 children, displaced after apartment fire on Crown Ave

Saturday, September 10 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating the cause of an apartment fire on the 4500 block of Crown Avenue that displaced seven adults and eight children late Friday night.

Crews arrived on scene to the Crown Victoria Courts Apartments fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters began working to contain the fire and search for victims. 

Several units sustained smoke and water damage. There were no injures reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

