14th Annual Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Rodeo held in Amite

1 hour 10 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, September 26 2025 Sep 26, 2025 September 26, 2025 9:33 PM September 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

AMITE CITY - The 14th Annual Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Rodeo took place Friday at the Florida Parishes for their mounted division.

The gates opened at 6 p.m. with the event featuring Tim "Wild Thang" Lepard and Team Ghostriders.

The sheriff said the proceeds benefit the mounted division employees in his department.

