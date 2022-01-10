53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

14-year-old shot and killed along Lobdell Avenue on Sunday afternoon

11 hours 12 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, January 09 2022 Jan 9, 2022 January 09, 2022 2:35 PM January 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A 14-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a gas station Sunday afternoon. 

Baton Rouge Police Department said 14-year-old Dion Williams was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Save More Market on Lobdell Avenue around 2 p.m.

Williams was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-7867.

Trending News

This is the third reported shooting in Baton Rouge Sunday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days