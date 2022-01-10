53°
14-year-old shot and killed along Lobdell Avenue on Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A 14-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a gas station Sunday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Police Department said 14-year-old Dion Williams was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Save More Market on Lobdell Avenue around 2 p.m.
Williams was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information should call (225) 389-7867.
This is the third reported shooting in Baton Rouge Sunday.
