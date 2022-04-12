71°
14-year-old leads police on chase, crashes stolen truck in canal near Grosse Tete exit

1 hour 3 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, April 12 2022 Apr 12, 2022 April 12, 2022 4:49 PM April 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GROSSE TETE - Police ended a chase along I-10 after a 14-year-old driver crashed the stolen vehicle into a canal off the Interstate. 

The West Baton Rouge Sherriff's Office said the teenager stole the vehicle from his parents in Pointe Coupee Parish. Both the boy and the truck have reportedly been missing for a number of days. Deputies said the vehicle ended in a canal near the Grosse Tete exit.

The teenager is reported to be okay.

No further information is available at this time. 

Check back for more updates.

