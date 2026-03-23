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Spectrum customers in Denham Springs experiencing issues after tree falls on network equipment

1 hour 15 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 3:09 PM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Several Spectrum customers in the Denham Springs area have reported a disruption in services. 

According to Spectrum, the issues began after a storm caused a tree to fall on network equipment. While the damage was repaired, additional work is needed to restore consistent service to customers.

The company released the following statement on Monday:

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"We are aware that some customers in the Denham Springs area have experienced intermittent service recently. The issue began after a storm caused a tree to fall on our network equipment. While the damage was repaired and service was restored, additional work has been needed to restore consistency for customers. We apologize for the disruption, and affected customers are being automatically credited."

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