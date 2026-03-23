Baton Rouge man convicted of killing two women in abandoned apartment

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was convicted of killing two women in an abandoned apartment seven months apart on Friday, according to a report by The Advocate.

Police originally noted 37-year-old Cedric Lang as a person of interest when 26-year-old Christina Hobbs was found shot to death on Dec. 26, 2022, in an abandoned unit at the Florida Vista apartment complex on Florida Boulevard. Officers at the time believed the cause of death to be a suicide.

It wasn't until 42-year-old Racheal Johnson was found beaten to death in the same unit on July 3, 2023, that authorities charged Lang with two counts of second-degree murder and a count of obstruction of justice for allegedly taking a firearm from the scene of Hobb's shooting.

On Friday, Lang was found guilty of negligent homicide in Hobb's killing and manslaughter in Johnson's, as well as an obstruction of justice charge.

Lang's sentencing is scheduled for May 21, where he could be given a maximum of five years each for negligent homicide and obstruction of justice. He also faces a 40-year maximum sentence for manslaughter.