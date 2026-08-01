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14-year-old dead after crash in East Feliciana Parish

9 years 8 months 5 days ago Thursday, November 24 2016 Nov 24, 2016 November 24, 2016 6:15 PM November 24, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

NORWOOD – State Police say a 14-year-old is dead after a single car crash in East Feliciana Parish Thursday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday on LA 422 east of LA 19.

Investigators say 24-year-old Shannon Sessions was traveling westbound on LA 422 when she became distracted by a bug inside her vehicle and lost control. Police say the vehicle ran off the roadway down a steep embankment, overturned and struck a tree.

LSP said 14-year-old Emily Sessions was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries. The East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.

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Investigators do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample will be taken from Shannon Sessions for analysis.

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