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14-year-old dead after crash in East Feliciana Parish
NORWOOD – State Police say a 14-year-old is dead after a single car crash in East Feliciana Parish Thursday afternoon.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday on LA 422 east of LA 19.
Investigators say 24-year-old Shannon Sessions was traveling westbound on LA 422 when she became distracted by a bug inside her vehicle and lost control. Police say the vehicle ran off the roadway down a steep embankment, overturned and struck a tree.
LSP said 14-year-old Emily Sessions was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries. The East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.
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Investigators do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample will be taken from Shannon Sessions for analysis.
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