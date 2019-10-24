14-year-old charged after gun found at McKinley High School

BATON ROUGE – Deputies say a teenager was arrested after a gun was found in a pencil pouch at McKinley High school Wednesday morning.

The unnamed 14-year-old was charged with illegal carrying of a weapon on school property and violation of a weapon free zone. The teenager was transported to the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a teacher found a .25 caliber automatic handgun disassembled in the student’s pencil pouch. EBRSO reports that the teacher also found a single live bullet inside a magazine.

The teenager confirmed that the bag was his, EBRSO says.

Students with information about the incident are encouraged to notify a school administrator, or contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000.