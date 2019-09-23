14 injured, three killed in New Orleans weekend shootings

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - It was a violent weekend in New Orleans.

WWL-TV reports that more than a dozen people were shot and three were killed in five different shootings. The incidents happened in Mid-City, Central City, the Bywater, Desire, and in New Orleans East.

The first shooting was reported around 5 p.m. Friday. Police say a 41-year-old man was shot while walking on Terpsichore Street near South Liberty Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a fatal shooting on Lynhuber Drive.

According to authorities, about two hours later six male victims were shot in a car as they were driving on City Park Avenue. Cornelius Smith, 17, died at the scene. The other victims were wounded and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Saturday morning four people were injured in a shooting around 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Poland and Saint Claude avenues. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital in a private car.

The last shooting was reported at around 9 p.m. that night. According to initial reports, officers with the New Orleans Police Department were called to a location on Louisa Street.

At the scene, authorities found two people who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital. Police say one of the victims died. Their name wasn't released.