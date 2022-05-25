13-year-old suspect in custody for allegedly shooting St. Tammany Deputy early Wednesday morning

ST. TAMMANY - A St. Tammany Sheriff Deputy is recovering in a hospital early Wednesday morning after allegedly being shot by a teenager while on patrol.

According to reports, Deputy Kenneth Doby was patrolling the Waldheim area after a suspected business burglary had been reported. Around 3am, Deputy Doby approached a person who he saw walking the area. The individual then allegedly fired a weapon and struck Doby.

Doby was still able to assist in arresting the suspect before medical personnel could arrive. The suspect was confirmed to be a 13-year-old.

Doby was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is still being questioned as the investigation continues.