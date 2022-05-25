77°
Latest Weather Blog
13-year-old suspect in custody for allegedly shooting St. Tammany Deputy early Wednesday morning
ST. TAMMANY - A St. Tammany Sheriff Deputy is recovering in a hospital early Wednesday morning after allegedly being shot by a teenager while on patrol.
According to reports, Deputy Kenneth Doby was patrolling the Waldheim area after a suspected business burglary had been reported. Around 3am, Deputy Doby approached a person who he saw walking the area. The individual then allegedly fired a weapon and struck Doby.
Doby was still able to assist in arresting the suspect before medical personnel could arrive. The suspect was confirmed to be a 13-year-old.
Doby was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending News
The suspect is still being questioned as the investigation continues.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge security company offers active-shooter technology as part of security training
-
Central City Council approves funding for more license plate readers
-
Laplace bracing for 2022 hurricane season
-
After owners' sex crime arrests, Tiki Tubing no longer plans to open...
-
Orange Beach to beef up safety protocols ahead of memorial day weekend
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...