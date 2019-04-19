13-year-old shot, killed in Hammond; one person in custody

HAMMOND - One person is facing a manslaughter charge after a 13-year-old was shot and killed this week.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were notified Wednesday night of a disturbance that took place outside of a residence on Magee Road in Natalbany, which ended in gunfire.

Officials say 13-year-old Robert Stevenson was struck in the chest. He was transported to a local medical facility where he later died.

54-year-old Rickey Nelson of Independence was taken into custody and faces one count of manslaughter. The sheriff's office says additional arrests and charges are forthcoming.

The shooting remains under investigation.