13-year-old shot, killed in Hammond; one person in custody
HAMMOND - One person is facing a manslaughter charge after a 13-year-old was shot and killed this week.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were notified Wednesday night of a disturbance that took place outside of a residence on Magee Road in Natalbany, which ended in gunfire.
Officials say 13-year-old Robert Stevenson was struck in the chest. He was transported to a local medical facility where he later died.
54-year-old Rickey Nelson of Independence was taken into custody and faces one count of manslaughter. The sheriff's office says additional arrests and charges are forthcoming.
The shooting remains under investigation.
