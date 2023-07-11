13 Tigers selected in 2023 MLB Draft, setting new school record

A total of 13 members from the Tigers' championship-winning team were selected across three days and 20 rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Garrett Edwards, Blake Money, Brayden Jobert, Riley Cooper, Jordan Thompson, Javen Coleman and Christian Little were picked up Tuesday, setting a new record for most Tigers chosen in a single draft.

Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews were selected opening night with the first two picks of the draft. Ty Floyd, Grant Taylor, Tre' Morgan and Gavin Dugas were also selected in earlier rounds.

See the full draft breakdown for LSU below:

Pick 1) Paul Skenes - Pittsburgh Pirates

Pick 2) Dylan Crews - Washington Nationals

Pick 38) Ty Floyd - Cincinnati Reds

Pick 51) Grant Taylor - Chicago White Sox

Pick 88) Tre' Morgan - Tampa Bay Rays

Pick 165) Gavin Dugas - Washington Nationals

Pick 333) Garrett Edwards - Tampa Bay Rays

Pick 361) Blake Money - Baltimore Orioles

Pick 365) Brayden Jobert - St. Louis Cardinals

Pick 391) Riley Cooper - Baltimore Orioles

Pick 460) Jordan Thompson - Los Angeles Dodgers

Pick 490) Javen Coleman - Los Angeles Dodgers

Pick 576) Christian Little - New York Mets