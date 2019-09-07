81°
Latest Weather Blog
$13.6M for cancer clinical trials in Louisiana, Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The National Cancer Institute is providing $13.6 million to combine and expand two networks working to bring minority and underserved cancer patients in Louisiana and Mississippi into research studies.
Dr. Augusto Ochoa of LSU Health New Orleans is the project leader for the new Gulf South Minority/Underserved Clinical Trials Network. He says his long-term goal is to continue increasing the numbers of new cancer patients involved each year in some kind of study.
The network merges the community oncology research program run by Ochsner Cancer Center into one involving LSU Health New Orleans and cancer centers in Shreveport and Baton Rouge.
Ochoa says that increases the number of participating sites from 22 to 42. Most are in 10 cities around Louisiana, but Hattiesburg and Gulfport, Mississippi, also are involved.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU fans greeted with tailgate party at Metro Airport
-
Tigers arrive in Austin for big top 10 match-up
-
Outdoors Report: 4-H Shooting Sports Program takes home championship
-
Officials release more details on deadly Amite River boating accident
-
Geaux Tigers: New cream ale created in honor of LSU, Texas game
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign