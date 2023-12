12-year-old arrested for threatening to 'shoot up a school'

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A 12-year-old boy from the Abita Springs area was arrested Monday for saying he had plans to "shoot up a school."

According to St. Tammany Parish Deputies, the boy's classmates told teachers that he made comments to them about his plans.

The 12-year-old was issued a summons for menacing and released to his parents on an agreement that he will appear in court.