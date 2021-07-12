76°
12 indicted after deadly inmate attack in Tangipahoa Jail
TANGIPAHOA PARISH – A Tangipahoa Parish grand jury indicted 12 people for beating an inmate to death.
On January 30, 40-year-old Tommy Joe Smith, of Independence, was attacked and beaten to death by multiple inmates while he was in custody at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
The 12 people indicted are as follows:
Herman Bagent, age 20
Randall Holmes, age 27
Lionel Brister, age 23
Tyquan Davis, age 22
Ronald Faulkner, age 39
Eric Newman, age 18
William Patterson, age 22
Travis Robertson, age 28
Antwon Seymore, age 19
James Milton, 24
Brent Collins, 30
One Juvenile
According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, the 12 individuals are to be arraigned in the upcoming weeks.
