12 indicted after deadly inmate attack in Tangipahoa Jail

TANGIPAHOA PARISH – A Tangipahoa Parish grand jury indicted 12 people for beating an inmate to death.

On January 30, 40-year-old Tommy Joe Smith, of Independence, was attacked and beaten to death by multiple inmates while he was in custody at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

The 12 people indicted are as follows:

Herman Bagent, age 20



Randall Holmes, age 27



Lionel Brister, age 23



Tyquan Davis, age 22



Ronald Faulkner, age 39



Eric Newman, age 18



William Patterson, age 22



Travis Robertson, age 28



Antwon Seymore, age 19



James Milton, 24



Brent Collins, 30



One Juvenile

According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, the 12 individuals are to be arraigned in the upcoming weeks.