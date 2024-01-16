26°
11K Entergy customers across the state out of power amid freezing temperatures Monday night
BATON ROUGE - More than 11,000 Entergy customers are without power Monday night as temperatures dipped below freezing.
About 4,000 of those outages were reported in East Baton Rouge Parish. According to outage maps, many customers in the garden district were out of power, along with some in the Istrouma neighborhood and on South Harrell's Ferry Road.
As of 10:45, estimated restoration time is around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
