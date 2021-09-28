11-year-old student arrested after bringing gun to middle school

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - An 11-year-old was arrested after allegedly bringing a loaded handgun to school Tuesday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies found the 9mm pistol in the backpack of a 6th-grade student at Woodlawn Middle School after receiving an anonymous tip.

The sheriff's office said no threats were made, but the student was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention center.

The child is charged with carrying a firearm by a student and violating a firearm free zone.