74°
Latest Weather Blog
11-year-old student arrested after bringing gun to middle school
BATON ROUGE - An 11-year-old was arrested after allegedly bringing a loaded handgun to school Tuesday.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies found the 9mm pistol in the backpack of a 6th-grade student at Woodlawn Middle School after receiving an anonymous tip.
The sheriff's office said no threats were made, but the student was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention center.
Trending News
The child is charged with carrying a firearm by a student and violating a firearm free zone.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: DSNAP Phase 2 applications open to last names beginning...
-
News 2 Geaux: Governor Edwards to update state on mask mandate
-
Man tied to missing toddler's death may face additional charges
-
News 2 Geaux: Two shot in Baker mobile home park
-
Plans for a new Mississippi River Bridge underway