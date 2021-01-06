100-year-old woman gets COVID-19 vaccination

BATON ROUGE - At Ochsner, about 500 seniors were vaccinated Wednesday, including a woman born in September of 1920.

“I guess I’m the luckiest person in the world,” Marguerite Johnson said.



Marguerite is grateful for a lot of reasons. Her great-grandchildren, making it to 100 years of age, and getting her covid vaccine.



Due to her age, Marguerite was able to get an appointment right away at Oschner on O'Neal.

“I have been worried but surprised that I could get it so soon.”

After turning 100 in September, she had a major health scare, and then came the pandemic.



“They tell me I’m very healthy, except I have a heart attack in September.”



She says it’s been a while since she’s been able to do the things she loves.



“I used to love to shop and I was very active. I do nothing now.”



After she gets her second dose at the end of the month, she hopes to get back to being the active centenarian she was and spend more time with her great-grandchildren.



Ochsner managed to open more slots up for those 70 and older to get vaccinated, however, they are still booked through this Sunday.