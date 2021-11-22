10-year-old one of two victims in separate pool-related incidents Monday

BATON ROUGE - A ten-year-old was one of two victims in pool-related accidents Monday afternoon.

Around 4:30, 911 calls were made about possible drownings on Burbank and another at the Southern Oaks Athletic Club on Shenandoah near Jones Creek.

Ambulance leaving apartment complex with 10 yr old child found unresponsive in a pool. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/vJfOmSRNx3 — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) August 1, 2016

The emergency at the athletic club ended up not being a drowning, but a man injured after diving into a pool head-first. The man was responsive when the call for help was made.

At an apartment complex in the 9900 block of Burbank near the intersection with Bluebonnet, a child was found unresponsive in a pool. WBRZ reporter Brett Buffington was there as an ambulance left with the child, on its way to an area hospital.

