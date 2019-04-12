69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

10 p.m. curfew in East Baton Rouge on Thursday night

2 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, August 18 2016 Aug 18, 2016 August 18, 2016 1:29 PM August 18, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A curfew will remain in effect for East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday night, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Curfew begins at 10 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Curfews have been put into place in EBR Parish for the past two nights due in part to incidents of looting in North Baton Rouge in the days after historic flooding came to Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

Other parishes affected by flooding are likely to see curfews put into place for Thursday night as well. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days