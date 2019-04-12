10 p.m. curfew in East Baton Rouge on Thursday night

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A curfew will remain in effect for East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday night, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Curfew begins at 10 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Curfews have been put into place in EBR Parish for the past two nights due in part to incidents of looting in North Baton Rouge in the days after historic flooding came to Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

Other parishes affected by flooding are likely to see curfews put into place for Thursday night as well. Check back for updates.