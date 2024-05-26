88°
Latest Weather Blog
10 motorcycle crash on I-10 WB, two lanes closed before Dalrymple
BATON ROUGE - Two lanes on I-10 westbound have been shut down before Dalrymple Drive after a 10-person motorcycle crash that left two people in serious condition and four total injured, according to emergency officials.
The crash happened around 8:15 a.m.
Trending News
Congestion is approaching one mile.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Couple celebrates 67th anniversary by volunteering at Gonzales Jambalaya Festival
-
Denham Springs Animal Shelter asking for misters, kiddie pools for dogs as...
-
BRPD Cpl. Betty Smothers honored at Memorial Day track meet
-
BRPD: One dead, one arrested after Friday morning shooting death on Chalet...
-
Homeless man wanted in connection with shooting that killed one, wounded two