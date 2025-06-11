Latest Weather Blog
10 Chinese women detained in ICE raid of Baton Rouge massage parlors
BATON ROUGE - Ten Chinese women were detained in an ICE raid of Baton Rouge massage parlors on Wednesday.
The federal agency conducted a "worksite enforcement operation" at nine businesses across the capital area. ICE said the women are being interviewed to "determine removability."
A WBRZ camera crew caught Baton Rouge Police officers taking a woman into custody at the Rainbow Spa on Bennington Avenue.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies began the investigation in November 2024 following tips about prostitution.
The following businesses were raided:
St. George
Y& L Body Relaxation
Spring Body Conditioning
Magnolia Spa
Baton Rouge
Wonderful Land Spa
All Natural Spa
YY Rainbow Spa
Oriental Relax Spa
Orange Spa
Zachary
Vivian’s Therapy Spa
The names of the women detained were not disclosed.
The following agencies were involved with the joint investigation:
- Attorney General Liz Murrill
- District Attorney Hillar Moore
- HSI Baton Rouge
- Drug Enforcement Administration
- U.S. Border Patrol
- Louisiana Bureau of Investigation
- East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
- Baton Rouge Police Department
- Zachary Police Department
- Baton Rouge Fire Department
- St. George Fire Department
AG Murrill shared the following statement Wednesday afternoon:
“I am proud of the multi-agency task force’s work today. We recovered people and information showing wider patterns of illegal behavior, money laundering, and trafficking. This problem has increased exponentially since Joe Biden opened the border. The exploitation of women through trafficking and prostitution is harmful to women and society - and it’s illegal. I’ll keep fighting to stop it!”
