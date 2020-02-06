10 arrested in prostitution sting

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested nine people for prostitution Thursday night as part of an undercover sex sting targeting the website Backpage.com, a classified advertising website where people can solicit goods and services, including sexual favors.

Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Baton Rouge Police used the website to get the phone numbers of people who were advertising sexual favors. An undercover deputy would then call the number, stating that he was looking for some company for the evening. When the subject agreed, they would designate a time and location to meet.

The individuals arrested during the sting operation included:

Kiethen Mckneely, 24 - Prostitution

Monica Thomas, 39 - Prostitution/massage

Brandi Donaldson, 25 - Prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia

Reese Plaisance, 27 - Prostitution/promotion, illegal possession of stolen items

Orlin Canas, 42 - Prostitution, second offense

Brittany White, 29 - Prostitution

Heather King, 25 - Prostitution/promotion, illegal possession of stolen things

Natasha Striggles, 29 - Prostitution

Justin Davis, 25 - Prostitution



Deputies said a tenth person was taken custody and turned over to the FBI, but further details about that arrest are limited at this time. All were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges.