1 person hospitalized in crash at La. 1 and Emily Drive, West Baton Rouge Fire Department says

PORT ALLEN — One person was brought to the hospital after a wreck at the intersection of La. 1 and Emily Drive in Port Allen on Sunday, according to the West Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire department said the intersection is shut down and has asked residents to avoid the area.

WBRZ has reached out to Louisiana State Police for more information.