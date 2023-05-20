1 killed, 5 ejected in two-vehicle Lafourche Parish crash

CUT OFF - A teenager was killed Friday morning after she and four others were ejected from their vehicle in a crash in Lafourche Parish.

According to State Police, 37-year-old Mary Borne was driving south on LA Hwy 3235 in a 1999 Lincoln Navigator. While attempting to turn onto West 54th Street, Borne failed to yield to an approaching 2011 Ford F-250 and crashed.

All five occupants in the Lincoln were not properly restrained and were ejected during the crash.

17-year-old Destiny Borne was pronounced dead at the scene. Mary Borne, an adult passenger and two juvenile passengers suffered critical injuries and were transported to the hospital. The driver and passenger of the Ford were treated for moderate injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.