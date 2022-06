1-12 East at Juban closed due to 18 wheeler fire

DENHAM SPRINGS - If you are heading east, use an alternative route as officials have shut down Interstate 12 at Juban Rd. after a fiery crash involving an 18 wheeler.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday.

Crews remain on the scene at this time.

No word on how many vehicles involved or if anyone was injured.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.