YMCA Summer Camps 2020

BATON ROUGE - For most children, the months of June, July, and August are a beloved time best spent with friends throughout a series of summertime adventures.
Though the outbreak and swift spread of COVID-19 brought unprecedented challenges to the community, officials with summer camp programs across Baton Rouge say the coronavirus pandemic won't prevent camp from treating kids to an fun summertime experience.
Parents can register their children up for summer camp programs at BREC or the YMCA, knowing that both facilities will keep children entertained with creative endeavors in safe and health-conscious settings.
At the YMCA, kids will love learning new camp songs and chants while engaging in various camp crafts, but they'll also be taught to take a break just about every 40 minutes to wash their hands.
Other strict cleanliness and physical distancing guidelines will also be followed.
Click here to learn more about camp registration.
And at BREC camps, safety comes first too. In fact, some of BREC's summer camp programs are virtual.
These programs are streamed, live, right into the home to provide children with a series of interactive activities online.
Other in-person programs at BREC begin June 8.
Click here to visit BREC's summer camp registration page for more details.
