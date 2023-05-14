Latest Weather Blog
Woman struck by car, killed on Choctaw and N 38th
UPDATE: Investigators say Martha Stone, 61, was standing in the roadway for unknown reasons when she was struck. Stone was pronounced dead at the scene.
The at-scene investigation revealed that the Ford Fusion was traveling westbound in the outside lane of Choctaw Drive proceeding through the intersection of N.38th.
Original story below:
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian at the corner of North 38th Street and Choctaw Drive.
BRPD said a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian near Popeyes around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. A coroner van was called in.
This is a developing story.
Police picking up crime scene tape now. Entire intersection has be closed in all directions.— Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) January 18, 2017
#BREAKING Coroner just left corner of Choctaw and N 38th. BRPD confirms pedestrian killed. Police just picked up crutches. pic.twitter.com/p2fYDwmuEC— Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) January 18, 2017
Police have left. Choctaw and N. 38th is now open in all directions.— Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) January 18, 2017
