Woman found in Waco may be from Louisiana, authorities looking for family
WACO - Officials are searching for family members of a woman found in Texas that may have Louisiana ties.
The Waco Police Department said the woman was found Sunday by paramedics acting delusional. She was taken to a Waco hospital.
Authorities said the woman's name may be Kelly or Caleigh and she's from Louisiana but she can't remember her last name, date of birth, family members names or her social security number.
Anyone who recognizes the woman can call (254) 750-7500.
