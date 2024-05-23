77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman found in Waco may be from Louisiana, authorities looking for family

Related Story

WACO - Officials are searching for family members of a woman found in Texas that may have Louisiana ties. 

The Waco Police Department said the woman was found Sunday by paramedics acting delusional. She was taken to a Waco hospital. 

Authorities said the woman's name may be Kelly or Caleigh and she's from Louisiana but she can't remember her last name, date of birth, family members names or her social security number. 

Anyone who recognizes the woman can call (254) 750-7500. 

News
Woman found in Waco may be from...
Woman found in Waco may be from Louisiana, authorities looking for family
WACO - Officials are searching for family members of a woman found in Texas that may have Louisiana ties. ... More >>
2 days ago Monday, May 20 2024 May 20, 2024 Monday, May 20, 2024 10:58:00 PM CDT May 20, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days