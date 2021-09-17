Wet weather arrives Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Southeast Louisiana is bracing for some wet weather over the next few days, but norther portions of the state are already being hit hard.



Flash flood warnings are in effect for Bienville, Jackson and Lincoln Parishes until 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Similar warnings in De Soto, Natchitoches and Sabine Parishes expire an hour earlier.



The same can be expected for our area beginning Wednesday. Widespread rain is anticipated through Friday, including 5-8 inches of rain. That makes flash flooding and river rising a possibility. The heaviest rain is forecasted to leave the area Friday morning, but some could stick around through early Saturday. A coastal flood advisory is also in effect through Thursday.



If a flash flood warning takes effect in our area, it means flooding is already occurring or imminent. You should move to higher ground immediately and NOT attempt to drive through flooded streets. TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN.



A severe weather risk is in effect in our area through Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Josh Eachus will conduct a live question and answer session on WBRZ's Facebook page Wednesday morning beginning at 10:30 a.m. He'll answer any questions you have regarding this week's weather.