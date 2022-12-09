Wednesday morning video forecast

We could break a record for high heat today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The fog is worse today. Visibility will be low through about 8 a.m. today. There is a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. Temperatures will continue to trend very warm. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. We tied a record yesterday and we could do it again today. The record currently stands at 84°. There may be some drizzle here and there but no significant rainfall. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Up Next: For the rest of the week, we will be trending warm and above normal. The normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the mid-60s. Instead, our low temperatures will be trending in the mid-60s. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday are expected to max out in the low 80s. Heading into the weekend, some more steady rain will be in the forecast. Isolated showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but we are not tracking any total washouts. So far, it looks like Sunday will be the rainiest. Both weekend days will be very humid and warm. The next big rainmaker will not reach us until the middle of next week. Scattered showers will be in the area on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. After that rain moves out, a cooldown likely on the other side. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

