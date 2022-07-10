Wednesday morning video forecast

Heavy downpours could cause isolated street and poor drainage flooding this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Showers and storms are set to be more numerous today. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s before showers begin to move in from the northeast. Most areas will see rain today as showers work their way south and west. These storms will be capable of a heavy downpour and may cause street and poor drainage flooding. Drive carefully during heavy rains. 2-4 inches of rain could fall in isolated locations. Any showers will clear up overnight and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: The Wednesday pattern is set to repeat on Thursday and Friday. The morning hours will be quiet and hot before any storms move in. Most areas will see a brief shower and heavy downpours will be possible as well. Keep an eye out for street and poor drainage flooding. Temperatures will likely max out in the low 90s around noon and will cool as showers move in. Over the weekend showers will be more isolated and temperatures will still be near 90 degrees. Into next week, we will likely see an uptick in rain due to tropical activity in the Gulf. More on the tropics below. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There are three disturbances currently in the Atlantic and the Caribbean. They are all in their early stages of development and likely will not have any significant development for a few more days. The Disturbance in the Caribbean is likely to develop into a tropical depression and make its way into the southern Gulf by the end of the weekend. While development is likely, the track and intensity can still widely vary. All the Gulf coast states are expecting to see additional showers and storms early next week due to this system. Now is the time to start paying close attention. Forecast details will change several times as this disturbance becomes more organized. Continue to check back in with us. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center. It is never too early to prepare.

