Wednesday morning video forecast

A few spots started out frosty again this morning, but everyone will be warming up this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Grab the winter gear this morning. Temperatures will feel like the 30s until about 9 am then we will start to warm up. This afternoon will be warmer with most areas hitting 60 degrees. Clouds will start building this afternoon and the first showers will move in late this evening. With some thick cloud cover, temperatures overnight will stay warm. Overnight lows will be In the 50s between the showers.

Up Next: After the showers and storms start-up late Wednesday, they will continue to be on and off through Thursday night. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 60s. Overnight lows will be warmer too, in the 40s. The rest of the showers and storms will clear by Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s. Dry skies will stick around for the weekend with temperatures near 60 degrees during the day and 40 degrees overnight. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

