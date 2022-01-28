Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday evening video forecast
TONIGHT & TOMORROW
Skies will remain clear overnight, along with light winds. This will lead to significant cooling and a widespread light freeze is expected. Even a slight breeze will factor in a little bit of a wind chill - making it feel like the upper 20s.
We will warm up slightly tomorrow afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. That slight warm up will be brief before the next front rolls in.
LOOKING AHEAD
Another weak front will quietly move its way through on Friday, possibly sparking up a stray shower but most if not all will not see anything. This front will once again bring a wind shift, and another round of chilly air for the weekend. Friday night lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Next week, our weather pattern turns more active with a series of storm systems set to move across the region. This will bring our next rain chance beginning on Monday night, into Tuesday. Over the next week, an inch of rain is expected across the forecast area. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
Desktop News
