Latest Weather Blog
Water still rising in Assumption Parish
Related Story
ASSUMPTION PARISH - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the purchase of a sandbagging machine to help residents in the parish combat flooding.
Residents have been dealing with high water lately following recent storms that hit the area earlier this month. Pierre Part Elementary went as far as to end its school year early due to the threat of high water in the parish.
“In the past as well as the current flooding event, I have had to borrow machines from the State to bag sand," said Sheriff Leland Falcon. "That leaves us in a precarious position as those machines are needed by many agencies in many areas. I can now say; we have our own sand bagging machine."
Several years ago, the St. Mary Levee District put a temporary barge in place along Bayou Chene to keep back water flooding out of the low lying parishes when the Mississippi and the Atchafalaya get too high, but that isn't the case today.
"Unfortunately, it's too late to implement the barge project, you have to be prepared and it takes months," said John Boudreaux with Emergency and Preparedness for Assumption Parish.
In the works is a Bayou Chene flood gate project. This will do the work that the barge once did, but that project won't be complete until 2022.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Vehicle stolen from parking lot with toddler still inside; child found safe
-
Ascension Parish starts New River Bayou dredging project
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge