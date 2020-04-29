69°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Derrius Guice surprises his mom with a new car
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Heartwarming video shows former LSU running back Derrius Guice surprising his mother with a new luxury SUV Monday afternoon.
Guice posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "Hey mom! I have a surprise for you." Guice's mother bursts into tears when she sees her son pull up to the driveway in a brand new white Jaguar SUV.
Hey mom! I have a surprise for you ???? pic.twitter.com/YESTEqBYgz— 2??9?? (@DhaSickest) July 9, 2018
Guice was the 59th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and signed a 4-year, $4.5 million contract with the Washington Redskins.
News
BATON ROUGE - Heartwarming video shows former LSU running back Derrius Guice surprising his mother with a new luxury SUV... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ag Center creates tool to safely connect community with local farmers amid...
-
Air Force, National Guard to honor health care workers with special air...
-
Patients with history of strokes, heart conditions encouraged to seek medical attention...
-
Trials postponed until June 30; courts planning for post COVID-19 return to...
-
Wednesday's Health Report