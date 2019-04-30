WALKER ROUNDABOUT ACCIDENTS 10P

WALKER – For one year now drivers in Walker have been navigating two roundabouts off of Interstate 12. It’s been a headache for the Walker Police Department. They say they've responded to 136 accidents at the location since then.

“That’s a really big number. I don't think we've had that number of wrecks in this stretch of roadway over the last 10 years,” said Captain John Sharp.

DOTD put in the roundabouts to fix traffic congestion in the growing city. They've made adjustments since. The eastbound ramp has been reconstructed making it a more straight-lined entrance onto the south roundabout.

“It probably helps 18 wheelers,” said Sharp, but he says he'd like to see more. “There’s no speed limit signs posted in this roundabout.

There are yellow signs that have 15 mph on them, but Sharp says they're just suggestions.

“We can't enforce that,” he said.

That’s why Sharp says he'll be asking DOTD to put in official black and white speed limit signs in. That way drivers are forced to drive slower, avoiding an accident, or face a ticket.

“That might help if people pay attention,” said Candace Watson, who drives around the roundabouts often. “Most people don't have an issue if they pay attention.”

DOTD says they're looking into official accident report data. If they see something abnormal they'll address it.