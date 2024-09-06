Vacant home engulfed in flames in neighborhood off Highland Road 64/255

76°
Vacant home engulfed in flames in neighborhood off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters rushed to put out a blaze at an unoccupied house Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the burning home on Thomas H. Delpit Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming through the roof of the house.

The department said the property was vacant, and it appeared no one was hurt. 

No other details related to the fire or how it started were immediately available. 

