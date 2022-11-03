Two hospitalized after motorcycle crash on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two were transported to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Siegen Lane Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Siegen Lane near Airline Highway.

Sources say the crash occurred when a motorcycle rear-ended another vehicle. The driver was reportedly ejected from the bike and into another vehicle, injuring a second driver.

Police say the two drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Both victims are in stable condition.