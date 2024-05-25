79°
Two 16-year-olds arrested after shooting death on Longfellow Drive Saturday
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested two 16-year-olds after a man was killed in a shooting on Longfellow Drive Saturday.
Police say the two male juveniles were booked into EBR Juvenile Detention for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Daon Scott, 23, was found dead near 5201 Longfellow Drive around 3:15 a.m Saturday. He was deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.
