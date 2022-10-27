Tuesday morning video forecast

Look out for a few showers on your morning commute.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: A line of showers and storms will be working its way through south Louisiana from west to east. Showers will be weakening as they go, but a heavy downpour and gusty winds are certainly possible with these storms. The WBRZ viewing area is under a level 1/5 Marginal risk for severe storms, with the main threats as gusty wind and heavy rain. This line will be moving fast. By 10 a.m. all the rain will be clear and by noon we will see some sunshine. Temperatures will be capped in the upper 70s this afternoon and tonight it will get chill again with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Up Next: Skies will be mostly sunny for the rest of the week with temperatures trending into the 70s in the afternoon and in the 50s overnight. The next chance for showers comes in with the next front on Friday. A few showers may move in ahead of the next front on Friday afternoon. Then, the bulk of the rain is expected to move through on Saturday afternoon. If you are planning outdoor activities ahead of Halloween this weekend, Sunday will be the better day of the two. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Strong Storms —please have access to alerts through the day Tuesday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

In the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a pair of disturbances in the open Atlantic that will not impact the local area.

Northwestern Atlantic: Showers and thunderstorms have increased slightly but remain limited near a well-defined area of low pressure located about 40 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. If the associated shower and thunderstorm activity can increase further near the center, the system could still become a tropical depression later today. After that time, the system is expected to continue moving northward towards cooler waters and into a region of unfavorable upper-level winds, which should limit additional development. Regardless of development, periods of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over Bermuda though this morning. Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.



Southwestern Atlantic:

An area of low pressure is expected to form north of Puerto Rico over the southwestern Atlantic in a few days. Thereafter, environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual subtropical development of this system while it meanders over the southwestern Atlantic through the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.