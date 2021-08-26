Tuesday morning video forecast

The Heat Advisory continues for one more day, showers are on the way to help break up the heat.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Another heat advisory is out for today from 9am-7pm. Just like yesterday, the morning hours will be dry with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s and the heat index climbing well into the triple digits. Most areas will reach 105 with a max heat index near 110 degrees. Limit your outdoor activity today. This afternoon a few showers and storms will pop up. Areas west of Baton Rouge will be most likely to see rain, but it is possible for the entire area. These afternoon storms can pack a punch with a brief downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Overnight temperatures will be muggy in the mid to upper 70s.

Up Next: Showers will be more numerous on Wednesday afternoon. It may be enough to break the hot streak. Temperatures will still trend in the low 90s, but the heat index will be slightly more manageable. Showers will be more widespread in the afternoon on Thursday and Friday. The morning hours will still be quiet before any storms move in. Isolated to scattered afternoon showers will continue though the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

What’s left of Henri continues to move to the east and the situation continues to improve in the northeast US.

There are three disturbances currently in the Atlantic and the Caribbean. They are all in their early stages of development and likely will not have any significant development for the next 5 days. Continue to check back in with us. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

