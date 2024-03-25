75°
Truck carrying chemical explodes on Arkansas highway
CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say a commercial truck carrying an unknown chemical has exploded on a highway in south Arkansas, killing one person and creating a massive crater in the road.
The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management says one person was killed in the explosion Wednesday morning west of Camden, or about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Little Rock. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler says no other vehicles are believed to be involved other than the truck. He says some residents of nearby homes reported that their windows were blown out by the blast.
Sadler says authorities are looking for documentation in the vehicle to determine what kind of chemical was on board.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the blast created a 15-foot (4.5 meter) crater in the road.
