Trending at 10:30

Home
On Your Side
Incentive program will help bring grocery retail to north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A financing program has been created to attract supermarkets, grocery stores, or food delivery services to food desert areas of East Baton Rouge...
Driveways torn up to make way for sewer repairs in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - Some residents living in Bayou Grand...
Ultrasound 'store' closed amid backlash from upset moms - shocking reason why
GONZALES - A 3-D imaging center that popped...
News
Sheriff: Florida deputy fatally shoots teen burglary suspect
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida sheriff says a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old burglary suspect who pointed a gun at him following a...
Veteran Will and Grace actress Shelley Morrison dies at 83
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Shelley Morrison, an actress...
This piece of LSU football history can't be found anywhere else
BATON ROUGE- LSU fans will be able to...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Cool Conditions to Start the Workweek
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: A chilly night ahead, but winds should keep low temperatures near 38°, but wind chills will be near 34°...
Strong Storms Possible Overnight
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Scattered...
Showers Poised to Move in During Second Half
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Spotty...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
New Orleans Saints defeat Falcons, 26-18
The New Orleans Saints have defeated the Atlanta Falcons and clinched the NFC South division title with a 26-18 win. ????????-????-????????-????-???????? pic.twitter.com/OCdOF03a6K — New...
Tiger Athletic Foundation trying to beat out A&M fundraiser ahead of Saturday's game
BATON ROUGE - The Tiger Athletic Foundation and...
LOL: Nick Saban says Auburn 'probably' the best team Alabama has played all year
TUSCALOOSA - Alabama head coach Nick Saban is...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Share the Christmas Joy
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Share the Christmas Joy
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
SEARCH
57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Cool Conditions to Start the Workweek
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
Trending at 10:30
Share:
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Post-game presser with Coach O
2019 Bayou Classic Post Game Presser
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Trending at 10:30
Gigi's Country Kitchen
Sports Video
Fan proposes in Superdome as Saints make game-winning kick
Michael Divinity back at LSU practice
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 10- Grant Watts
Coach O talks big win over Alabama, looks ahead to Ole Miss
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 9- Zeon Chriss