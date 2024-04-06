Travis Scott launches clothing line at LSU bookstore

BATON ROUGE - Lines packed the LSU bookstore as Rapper Travis Scott will launched his new apparel and headwear collection around midnight on Wednesday.

Scott and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin celebrated the official launch date of his collection “Jack Goes Back to College” with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand, Lids, digital sports platform Fanatics and Mitchell & Ness. It'll feature the LSU brand.



LSU athletes like Jayden Daniels, Angel Reese, Last-Tear Poa and more helped to sign merchandise and ring students up at the registers.

See u on campus tonight. pic.twitter.com/FhQhMYEp8w — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) April 3, 2024

The apparel collection will be available on April 4 at select Lids locations and campus bookstores operated by Barnes & Noble at the participating universities, as well as Fanatics.com and select University online stores.

Southern will also be a participating school in the "Jack Goes Back to College" line.



The collection will also launch at the Mall of Louisiana inside Locker Room by Lids on Thursday.