Train derails in New Roads, LA 1 closed near the scene

UPDATE: LA 1 is now open in both directions between Hospital Road and LA 420 after a train derailed yesterday.

*****

POINTE COUPEE - State Police were working the scene of a train derailment on LA 1 north of New Roads.

Authorities say 23-24 cars have derailed. State Police say one of the cars was carrying Isobutane a type of propane gas that is flammable. Authorities don't believe the car is leaking at this time.

Employees of the Police Jury Maintenance Barn and one resident were evacuated.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

LA 1 is closed from Hospital Road to LA 420. Alternate Route: LA 1 southbound traffic detour on LA 420 to LA 1 Business then to LA 10 Audubon. LA 1 northbound traffic detour to LA 10 Business westbound to LA 420 then to LA 1.