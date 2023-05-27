68°
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday Morning Weather 5/25
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Sick and tired': Police chief vents frustrations after violent week in Baton...
-
Woman who survived I-10 crash meets first responders who saved her life
-
LSU's Sa'Myah Smith 'doing great' after collapse during White House visit
-
LSU celebrates national title at the White House - Watch the full...
-
BRPD investigating fatal overnight shooting
Sports Video
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams