Thursday evening video forecast

Our days with warm and dry weather are numbered as we await our next rainmaker. Rain might end up being the fly in the ointment as many Mardi Gras events get underway on Saturday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: High clouds will exit the area on Thursday night, with skies eventually turning mostly clear. Some areas of patchy fog can’t be ruled out early Friday. Overnight lows will be seasonable in the mid-40s. A few clouds will be possible early Friday, but those quickly fade away. Much of the day features sunshine, which should prop up high temperatures into the middle-70s. The weather won’t pose any problems for Mardi Gras parades on Friday evening.

Up Next: The Storm Station continues to track our next rainmaker which is still set to arrive on Saturday. A light shower or two isn’t out of the question during the morning, but the steadier rain comes later. The highest intensity and rain coverage arrives during the afternoon and evening. At times, the rain could be heavy. We expect an inch or two of rainfall on average. Such amounts will not cause significant problems. Nevertheless, pockets of nuisance flooding are possible with brief downpours. It’ll be breezy also, with wind gusts pushing 25 mph out of the ESE.

Confidence is increasing that we’ll manage to see some sunshine on Sunday. While we still carry a spotty shower chance, those would probably occur early in the day. Monday will bring forth another wave of clouds with a spotty shower chance. The wind doesn’t go away either – we expect breezy conditions to stick around through Monday. Starting Tuesday, we’ll see sunshine dominating with temperatures gradually warming thereafter.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

