Thursday evening video forecast

The dry and comfortable air felt on Thursday will not stick around for long. In addition to humidity, some showers will also return to the forecast.

Next 24 Hours: Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with east winds of 5mph. A warm front will begin moving inland before dawn causing clouds to increase. As a result, low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s are likely to occur after midnight with thermometers rising through daybreak. Friday will be mostly cloudy and muggy once again as high temperatures move back toward the low 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon.

Up Next: On Saturday, the local weather will be stagnant in a muggy spring air mass. Thermometers will run from the upper 60s in the morning to mid 80s in the afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the peak heating hours, but a washout is not expected. The same can be said for Easter albeit a slightly better shot at showers and thunderstorms—especially late and into the night. A cold front is expected to move into the area pushing moisture farther south on Monday. Since it gets harder and harder for fronts to make full passes this time of year, the forecast for early next week comes with a little lower confidence. However, for now, Monday through Wednesday look drier with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A surface high pressure will move toward the Eastern U.S. on Friday and resulting southerly winds will push a warm front inland across Louisiana and Mississippi. Dew point temperatures will return to the 60s making it feel humid once again. With this moisture, and temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s, there will be just enough instability for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm to develop. Thus, the loss of heating will cause any showers to wane after dusk. Saturday will work out similarly with one item to monitor. A complex of thunderstorms is expected to develop well north of the area and move south. It is possible some of that activity sneaks into the local area late in the afternoon hours—this would be most likely in areas north of I-12. A weak front will push into the area later Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. While the severe weather threat looks very limited, some could produce gusty wind, frequent lightning and downpours. Another weak front will kick through the area on Monday morning as an upper level trough of low pressure passes well north of our area. Behind this boundary, slightly drier air and seasonable temperatures are anticipated into the middle of next week.

