Those in need not forgotten this Easter
BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people waited for the doors of Saint Vincent de Paul to open in Baton Rouge for their special Easter dinner Sunday.
This year is their 37th year the church has served its special resurrection dinner.
"It's a blessing to come down here to eat at St. Vincent de Paul, bring my grandchildren and get them an Easter basket," said Joyce Gatlin.
More than a hundred volunteers came together to serve over 500 people.
"Last year we served a record 282-thousand meals for 2018. We're on track to meet that again this year in 2019," St. Vincent de Paul President Michael Acaldo said.
Not too far from St. Vincent de Paul, dozens gathered under the North Boulevard overpass, for another Easter dinner along with free clothes, and baskets for the children.
That event is put on by Baton Rouge organization, It Takes a Village. The organization provides for the needy every Sunday.
"This is an opportunity for people who don't have friends, don't have family, don't have a community, to create a sense of community," Tiffany Simpson, with It Takes A Village BR said.
